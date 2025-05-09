DHL to close Southern California warehouse, lay off 346 workers

The contract logistics unit of DHL will lay off 346 workers and close a distribution center in Ontario, California, by the end of August, according to a notice the company filed with California’s Employment Development Department.

DHL Supply Chain is leaving the warehouse because an undisclosed customer is relocating part of its distribution operations, spokeswoman Marcia McLaughlin confirmed in an email. The facility will begin to wind down operations on July 1.

“DHL Supply Chain has been informed that one of its customers will be relocating a part of their distribution operations. As a result, the warehouse facility that supports their operations in Ontario, California. will begin phasing down July 2025 and will close August 2025. DHL Supply Chain is not at liberty to disclose information about its customer’s operations.

The Orange County Register was first to report the job cuts.