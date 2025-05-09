Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


DHL to close Southern California warehouse, lay off 346 workers

Eric Kulisch
·
DHL Supply Chain manages warehouses, freight transportation and e-commerce fulfillment for business. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The contract logistics unit of DHL will lay off 346 workers and close a distribution center in Ontario, California, by the end of August, according to a notice the company filed with California’s Employment Development Department. 

DHL Supply Chain is leaving the warehouse because an undisclosed customer is relocating part of its distribution operations, spokeswoman Marcia McLaughlin confirmed in an email. The facility will begin to wind down operations on July 1. 

“DHL Supply Chain has been informed that one of its customers will be relocating a part of their distribution operations. As a result, the warehouse facility that supports their operations in Ontario, California. will begin phasing down July 2025 and will close August 2025. DHL Supply Chain is not at liberty to disclose information about its customer’s operations.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice said jobs being eliminated include 222 order filler pickers, suggesting the facility served as an e-commerce fulfillment center for a retailer.

In related news, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that DHL rival UPS will close a package facility in Holmen, Wisconsin, a city in LaCrosse County, on June 10 and lay off 42 workers. 

The closure is part of a multiyear campaign begun last year to streamline the package delivery network by consolidating sortation centers with lower parcel volumes and using more automation. UPS said in a recent earnings report that it intends to close 164 facilities during the initial 18 months, including 73 facilities by the end of June.

