DHL upgrades next-day Medical Express service for Latin America

International shipper DHL Express has grown its next-day delivery capabilities by adding a Brazil-to-U.S. lane to its Medical Express service.

According to a news release emailed to FreightWaves by DHL, this new connection links South America and Puerto Rico to the U.S., with the goal of expediting deliveries to customers in pharmaceutical and clinical research sectors.

“With its Medical Express service, DHL Express expertly manages the export and regulatory requirements for urgent shipments that necessitate specific temperature controls,” the Thursday release stated.

The service will help speed up transportation of samples from Puerto Rico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru to central U.S. destination labs in less than 30 hours from the time of patient draw. It offers dry ice supply and temperature-controlled packaging fulfillment and online tools for placing bookings and ordering supplies.



