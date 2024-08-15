Dick’s Sporting Goods planning regional distribution hub in Texas

Dick’s Sporting Goods is expanding its supply chain with an 800,000-square-foot regional distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas.
The facility will provide distribution services to more than 100 stores across several states, along with supporting Dick’s retail stores and e-commerce business across Texas.
“This facility will enable more efficient and effective flow of product to athletes whether they shop in-store or online,” Sean Whitehouse, Dick’s senior vice president of supply chain, said in a news release.
The Fort Worth hub is part of an $800 million capital expenditure plan that Dick’s officials discussed during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in March.
“This new distribution center will play an important role in supporting the long-term growth of our business,” Navdeep Gupta, Dick’s CFO, said during a call with analysts March 17.
The company reported net sales of $3 billion for its first-quarter results on May 29, a 6% year-over-year increase compared to the same period in 2023.
Dick’s has 57 retail stores across Texas, as well as nine in Oklahoma, eight in Louisiana and five in Arkansas.
The new distribution center will be on an 89.5-acre site within the Risinger/35 Logistics Park, along I-35 and about 9 miles south of downtown Fort Worth.
Construction on the facility is scheduled to begin by the end of the year and should be completed in 2026. The distribution center will create 300 jobs once it opens.
Pittsburgh-based Dick’s Sporting Goods is one of the largest sporting goods retailers in the country. The company has 855 stores across the U.S., as well as operating retailers Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Warehouse Sale and Moosejaw.
The Forth Worth distribution center will join a distribution network that includes facilities in Atlanta; Conklin, New York; Goodyear, Arizona; Plainfield, Indiana; and Smithton, Pennsylvania.