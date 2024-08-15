Dick’s Sporting Goods planning regional distribution hub in Texas

Dick’s Sporting Goods is expanding its supply chain with an 800,000-square-foot regional distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas.

The facility will provide distribution services to more than 100 stores across several states, along with supporting Dick’s retail stores and e-commerce business across Texas.

“This facility will enable more efficient and effective flow of product to athletes whether they shop in-store or online,” Sean Whitehouse, Dick’s senior vice president of supply chain, said in a news release.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has 57 retail stores across Texas. (Photo: Dick’s Sporting Goods)

The Fort Worth hub is part of an $800 million capital expenditure plan that Dick’s officials discussed during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in March.



