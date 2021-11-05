  • ITVI.USA
    15,523.250
    19.250
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.867
    -0.011
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.910
    -0.120
    -0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,472.300
    23.960
    0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.900
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.600
    0.060
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.370
    0.080
    6.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.620
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.040
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.060
    -0.040
    -1%
  • WAIT.USA
    130.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Did trucking duck the vax mandate?

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, November 5, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to FreightWaves editor-at-large John Kingston about the vaccine mandate and if trucking qualifies for an exemption. 

Port X Logistics founder Brian Kempisty offers up solutions and strategies to contend with the port crisis. 

Have you tried to order a couch this year? Dooner’s took almost 6 months to arrive. Today we’ll find out from Kristin Smith, president and COO of Fernish, how her company has managed to skirt supply chain issues to deliver the goods.

Darcee Scavone​, VP, Talent, Culture & Community Engagement at Lineage talks about the launch of the nonprofit Lineage Foundation for Good. We’ll learn how this nonprofit is aimed at reducing food waste and fighting food insecurity to support the global communities where over 21,000 of Lineage’s team members live and work.

Pierre Whiteside of Victory Ave Equipment Financing Inc. shares trucking tips and teaches us how to lower our insurance. 

Plus, good news / bad news concerning diesel at Travel Centers of America; 24/7 hours at SoCal ports; a lost dog with a semi truck sized happy ending and more. 

Dooner’s TEDx

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

