Did trucking duck the vax mandate?

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to FreightWaves editor-at-large John Kingston about the vaccine mandate and if trucking qualifies for an exemption.

Port X Logistics founder Brian Kempisty offers up solutions and strategies to contend with the port crisis.

Have you tried to order a couch this year? Dooner’s took almost 6 months to arrive. Today we’ll find out from Kristin Smith, president and COO of Fernish, how her company has managed to skirt supply chain issues to deliver the goods.

Darcee Scavone​, VP, Talent, Culture & Community Engagement at Lineage talks about the launch of the nonprofit Lineage Foundation for Good. We’ll learn how this nonprofit is aimed at reducing food waste and fighting food insecurity to support the global communities where over 21,000 of Lineage’s team members live and work.

Pierre Whiteside of Victory Ave Equipment Financing Inc. shares trucking tips and teaches us how to lower our insurance.

Plus, good news / bad news concerning diesel at Travel Centers of America; 24/7 hours at SoCal ports; a lost dog with a semi truck sized happy ending and more.

Visit our sponsor

Dooner’s TEDx

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts