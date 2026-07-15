Diesel Prices SPIKE, Hormuz Tensions Rise: What It Means for Trucking

Diesel prices are soaring, and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are disrupting global supply. FreightWaves’ John Kingston breaks down the latest DOE report, crude oil futures, and the geopolitical factors driving unprecedented volatility in energy markets. Plus, find out why truck driver pay has seen an astounding 70% surge since 2020.
Summary unavailable.
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now