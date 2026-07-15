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Diesel Prices SPIKE, Hormuz Tensions Rise: What It Means for Trucking

FreightWaves Staff
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Diesel prices are soaring, and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are disrupting global supply. FreightWaves’ John Kingston breaks down the latest DOE report, crude oil futures, and the geopolitical factors driving unprecedented volatility in energy markets. Plus, find out why truck driver pay has seen an astounding 70% surge since 2020.

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FreightWaves Staff