Direct Connect Logistix acquires Performance Logistics
Temperature-controlled brokerages join to build national network
Temperature-controlled 3PL Direct Connect Logistix (DCL) announced Monday that it has acquired Performance Logistics.
Both companies primarily serve the food and beverage industries.
Founded in 2015, Draper, Utah-based Performance Logistics provides time- and temperature-sensitive 3PL services. The deal will add the Mountain West to DCL’s largely Midwest presence. The combination will result in a larger network of carrier capacity, which is expected to provide incremental brokerage revenue opportunities to both shops.
Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.
“From the start of our discussions with Performance Logistics, we have been impressed by the company’s dedication to its customers, its growth capabilities, and its roster of blue-chip food and beverage customers,” said Richard Piontek, CEO of DCL.
Performance Logistics’ management team will remain on board. The group will now be focused on building out DCL’s regional operations. Cameron George, current Performance Logistics director of operations, has been named regional vice president.
“We are very excited to combine our efforts with Direct Connect Logistix,” George said. “The combined scale of the two companies will enable us to deploy additional resources and technologies that will extend our reach, improve our service to our customers, carriers and result in new opportunities for people in both organizations.”
Indianapolis-based DCL is a portfolio company of Detroit-based private equity firm Huron Capital.
“The combination of DCL and Performance Logistics will provide employees from both companies with more opportunities to grow and succeed in their careers,” Piontek said. “As part of this partnership, we are also putting a greater emphasis on hiring top talent in the areas we service to continue on this path of expansion.”
Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.
- GXO hammers out details on possible $1.3 billion bid for Clipper Logistics
- Temperature-controlled carrier Hirschbach acquires John Christner Trucking
- U.S. Xpress sees freight moving at ‘fever pitch’ through at least H1/22
2 Comments
I’m making $88/h to complete some internet services on the internet . I’ve not ever imagined like it could tgb even achievable but my greatest pal was getting $27,000 just within ole four weeks completing this leading task & she has satisfied me to try…Explore updated guidance by reaching following website…. http://Www.PAYCASH1.com
Makes 💵$340 to 💵$680 per day online work and I received 💵$21894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online ask extra cash by simply
copy and open this site .…………>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗘𝗧𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗛𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺