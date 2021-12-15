  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Disruption conniption live from Domestic Supply Chain Summit

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit.

At the event we’re talking about disruptions, solutions and outlooks for ’22.

With very special guests: Steven Leonard, chief sales and customer engagement officer at ArcBest; David Stone, senior director of freight brokerage at Ryder; Adam Compain, SVP of product marketing at project44; Glenn Jones, GVP of product strategy at Blume Global; and Sam Lurye, CEO at Kargo.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

