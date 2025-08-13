DoKaSch Temperature Solutions opens new service station in Atlanta

DoKaSch Temperature Solutions, known for its Opticooler temperature-controlled cooler, is expanding its footprint in the United States with the launch of a new service station in Atlanta, Georgia. This strategic move, initiated in partnership with SEKO Logistics, marks a significant addition to the company’s international network.
Situated near Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the new service hub is positioned to capitalize on the airport’s extensive cargo flight capabilities. This location is perfect for its proximity to major life science clusters in the Southeast, including the pharmaceutical area of Raleigh–Durham.
By establishing a presence in Atlanta, DoKaSch ensures that its Opticooler containers are readily available for quick deployment, significantly reducing lead times for pharmaceutical companies and logistics partners in need of quick temperature-controlled solutions.
These high-performance containers are specifically designed for secure transportation, maintaining precise temperature control that is critical for the safe delivery of pharmaceuticals and biologics.
“The launch of our new station in Atlanta is a strategic move to strengthen our network in the U.S. and provide quicker access to our Opticoolers in a key logistics region,” said Andreas Seitz, Managing Director of DoKaSch Temperature Solutions, in a news release. “By positioning containers closer to our customers, we support their operations with enhanced reliability and responsiveness.”
The new station offers DoKaSch’s unique To Door Delivery service, ensuring that customers receive fully charged and ready-to-use Opticooler containers directly to their designated locations. This minimizes logistical efforts for stakeholders while upholding the highest standards in cold chain reliability.
The collaboration with SEKO Logistics extends beyond the United States, building on a successful partnership that initially began with the service station in Dublin. Consistent standards of container handling and service across these locations are maintained through this partnership, which is integral to DoKaSch’s strategy of providing dependable and sustainable logistics solutions on an international scale.