DoKaSch Temperature Solutions opens new service station in Atlanta

DoKaSch Temperature Solutions, known for its Opticooler temperature-controlled cooler, is expanding its footprint in the United States with the launch of a new service station in Atlanta, Georgia. This strategic move, initiated in partnership with SEKO Logistics, marks a significant addition to the company’s international network.

Situated near Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the new service hub is positioned to capitalize on the airport’s extensive cargo flight capabilities. This location is perfect for its proximity to major life science clusters in the Southeast, including the pharmaceutical area of Raleigh–Durham.

By establishing a presence in Atlanta, DoKaSch ensures that its Opticooler containers are readily available for quick deployment, significantly reducing lead times for pharmaceutical companies and logistics partners in need of quick temperature-controlled solutions.

These high-performance containers are specifically designed for secure transportation, maintaining precise temperature control that is critical for the safe delivery of pharmaceuticals and biologics.