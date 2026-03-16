Dolly Parton launches truck stop venture

Country music icon Dolly Parton has announced a groundbreaking partnership to rebrand and expand the Tennessean Travel Stop network. The initiative kicks off with the flagship location in Cornersville, Tennessee, relaunching as Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop in early summer 2026. This venture promises to blend modern amenities with heartfelt hospitality, targeting both family roadtrippers and long-haul truck drivers who form the backbone of the nation’s freight industry.

Parton, no stranger to life on the road after decades touring in her signature bus, emphasized the personal touch behind the project. “I have spent the bulk of my life on the road, and more specifically on a bus,” she said in the announcement. “I believe we will fill a void out there on the highways, all while bringing the heart and soul of Tennessee.” For truckers navigating tight schedules and demanding routes, these stops could become essential oases, offering more than just fuel—think curated dining options, authentic regional retail, and spaces designed to recharge both body and spirit.

The partnership brings together key players: Gregory H. Sachs, Chairman and CEO of Sachs Capital Group and the original Tennessean Travel Stop, and Danny Nozell, Founder and CEO of CTK Enterprises, who also serves as Parton’s longtime manager. Sachs highlighted the legacy aspect, stating, “This new partnership allows us to carry that legacy forward in a way that celebrates everything special about Tennessee.” Nozell echoed this sentiment, noting the project’s alignment with Parton’s commitment to her home state: “This project reflects Dolly’s love for her home state and her commitment to supporting local business, community, and the travelers who keep America moving.”

The Cornersville site will remain operational during renovations, ensuring minimal disruption for drivers on Interstate 65. Looking ahead, this flagship serves as a proof of concept, with plans for additional locations rolling out across Tennessee and potentially nationwide throughout 2026. Features will include state-of-the-art facilities tailored to truckers’ needs, such as ample parking for semis, quick-service eateries with Southern-inspired menus, and retail showcasing local Tennessee products, from artisan crafts to snacks that evoke home.