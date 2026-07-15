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DoorDash teams with Shopify on delivery for small retailers

Marketplace is rapidly growing its presence in last-mile goods delivery

Eric Kulisch
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DoorDash doesn’t just deliver meals from restaurants, it also is a delivery platform for auto parts, apparel and local merchants with brick-and-mortar shops. (Photo: Shutterstock/Tada Images)

DoorDash on Tuesday announced a deeper dive into the retail world by allowing independent merchants on Shopify that also have a physical store to easily add their product catalog to the DoorDash marketplace, further highlighting how it is becoming a competitor to Amazon, Walmart, Uber Eats, Roadie and legion of independent couriers in the on-demand e-commerce delivery space.

The delivery platform has been expanding for several years beyond its origin model of delivering restaurant meals into grocery and retail delivery. Last month, DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH)   announced a partnership with Autoparts.com for its gig drivers to deliver parts orders for the online retailer in under an hour. 

The Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) integration targets small-and-medium sized local businesses as the next growth category. Retailers can add their products to the DoorDash marketplace by enabling a new sales channel within the Shopify app store, with no separate onboarding process, manual catalog uploads or disruption to existing operations, DoorDash said in a news release.

““Merchants want to sell wherever their customers are, and increasingly that means meeting them with speed and convenience,” said Atlee Clark, vice president of partnerships at Shopify. “This integration puts local retailers in front of millions of DoorDash shoppers and turns same-day demand into sales, all managed inside Shopify.” 

DoorDash said products and inventory are automatically aligned in the system so when a customer orders what’s on DoorDash always matches what’s on the shelf, without the retailer having to manually manage stock levels. 

DoorDash first migrated from restaurant and pharmacy deliveries four years ago in a deal with Sephora. In October, the company began offering fulfillment services for retailers such as CVS and Party City, using its network of DashMart neighborhood stores. 

The DashMart locations provide retailers with an additional sales channel and handle the entire process, from inventory management, picking, packing and delivery by drivers who use the company’s app to accept assignments. 

In the spring, DoorDash expanded its presence in the apparel sector through partnerships with Urban Outfitters, Dolce Vita, Rally House and Steve Madden. DoorDash began offering last-mile delivery for Dollar Tree at more than 9,000 stories in May. DoorDash now has tens of thousands of national retail stores connected to its marketplace.

More than 200,000 auto parts and accessories are now available for delivery on-demand through AutoParts.com on the DoorDash app, in partnership with a network of independent automotive parts distributors, under a deal between the companies in June. 

Auto parts are one of the most time-sensitive purchases because buyers often need a part to complete a repair that is in progress and quickly get back on the road. 

In April, Ace Hardware picked Uber Eats to handle last-mile delivery from its stores. 

DoorDash management said earlier this year that 30% of monthly active users order from categories beyond restaurants.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com