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Ace Hardware taps Uber Eats for last-mile delivery

Courier to pick up orders from retail stores

Eric Kulisch
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Ace Hardware has more than 3,700 stores across the United States. Customers can now get local delivery on the Uber Eats app. (Photo: Shutterstock: Jonathan Weiss)

Ace Hardware has teamed up with Uber Eats to provide on-demand or scheduled delivery of gardening and home repair supplies from more than 3,7000 stores.

The company announced last week that customers can use the Uber Easts app to shop from their neighborhood store and arrange delivery. The majority of Ace stores are independently owned and operated.

The partnership is the latest example of Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER) expanding its business model beyond food delivery into everyday retail categories, including home improvement, beauty and electronics. Competitor DoorDash has also moved into the retail delivery space using its own neighborhood warehouses to forward stock goods from retailers, who use the DoorDash app to sell goods to consumers. . 

The Uber partnership also  shows how retailers are increasingly relying on stores as fulfillment centers and their own dedicated delivery services to increase convenience and sales.

Target, for example, uses self-owned delivery service Shipt to provide same-day and next-day delivery from stories. Walmart uses its own delivery app to match gig drivers with store orders ready for shipping to a buyer’s doorstep. 

“Whether they’re tackling a last-minute project or planning ahead, our customers now have greater access to fast, flexible solutions for getting the products they need delivered right to their doorstep,” said Bill Kiss, head of digital at Ace Hardware, in a news release.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com