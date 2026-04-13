Ace Hardware taps Uber Eats for last-mile delivery

Ace Hardware has teamed up with Uber Eats to provide on-demand or scheduled delivery of gardening and home repair supplies from more than 3,7000 stores.
The company announced last week that customers can use the Uber Easts app to shop from their neighborhood store and arrange delivery. The majority of Ace stores are independently owned and operated.
The partnership is the latest example of Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER) expanding its business model beyond food delivery into everyday retail categories, including home improvement, beauty and electronics. Competitor DoorDash has also moved into the retail delivery space using its own neighborhood warehouses to forward stock goods from retailers, who use the DoorDash app to sell goods to consumers. .
The Uber partnership also shows how retailers are increasingly relying on stores as fulfillment centers and their own dedicated delivery services to increase convenience and sales.
Target, for example, uses self-owned delivery service Shipt to provide same-day and next-day delivery from stories. Walmart uses its own delivery app to match gig drivers with store orders ready for shipping to a buyer’s doorstep.
“Whether they’re tackling a last-minute project or planning ahead, our customers now have greater access to fast, flexible solutions for getting the products they need delivered right to their doorstep,” said Bill Kiss, head of digital at Ace Hardware, in a news release.
Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.
Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.
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