DoorDash offers fulfillment service for retailers

DoorDash has rolled out a new fulfillment service for retailers that builds on its network of DashMart neighborhood stores and a road-capable delivery robot.

The gig-based delivery company on Tuesday announced that CVS Pharmacy and Party City are the first to use DashMart Fulfillment Services, soon to be followed by grocery chain Kroger.

The model uses DoorDash’s (NASDAQ: DASH) network of DashMart locations to handle the entire process, from inventory management, picking, packing and delivery by drivers who use the company’s app to accept assignments.

DashMart locations offer brands and local businesses an additional channel to sell their products, and local shoppers access to goods such as fresh groceries, retail items, household essentials and snacks.

The two models are designed to work in tandem: DashMart stores are operated by DoorDash, while DashMart Fulfillment Services uses the same infrastructure to help retailers selling on any channel, with DoorDash handling the logistics functions behind the scenes. It essentially is a white-label solution that allows retailers’ products to be sold on the DoorDash app or their own platforms without the complexity of managing their own logistics.

“Today’s consumers expect delivery in minutes, and around the clock. For many retailers and grocers, meeting that demand requires massive investment in logistics and technology. That’s where DashMart Fulfillment Services comes in,” said Fuad Hannon, vice president of new verticals at DoorDash, in the news release.

There are more than 100 DashMart locations nationwide.

Road-capable delivery robot

Also on Tuesday, DoorDash unveiled Dot, a self-designed small robot that can autonomously travel on bike lanes, roads, sidewalks and driveways to deliver food and small packages.

DoorDash said it is introducing a pilot program in the Phoenix metro area, marking the beginning of commercial deployment and paving the way for the expansion into other markets.

At one-tenth the size of a car and 350 pounds, the all-electric Dot is designed for safe, quick neighborhood deliveries. It is big enough to fit six large pizza boxes, carry up to 30 pounds of cargo and at 4’6” tall, is highly visible to other road users — but small enough to fit through most doors. Traveling up to 20 mph, Dot can ship items faster and much further than sidewalk robots. DoorDash says it will help reduce cars on the streets and fossil fuel emissions

“You don’t always need a full-sized car to deliver a tube of toothpaste or pack of diapers. That’s the insight behind Dot,” said Stanley Tang, co-founder and head of DoorDash Labs, in a separate news release. “The breakthrough wasn’t just making it autonomous, but in making it reliable and efficient to serve the needs of local businesses and consumers. Dot is purpose-built for the millions of deliveries we facilitate every day. It is small enough to navigate doorways and driveways, fast enough to maintain food quality, and smart enough to optimize the best routes for delivery. Every design decision, from its compact size to its speed to the sensor suite, came from analyzing billions of deliveries on our global platform and understanding what actually moves the needle for merchants and consumers.”

For navigation, Dot uses eight external cameras providing 360-degree coverage (plus one interior camera to ensure delivery quality) supported by four inexpensive radar units. Three inexpensive automotive-grade lidar sensors (laser imaging technology for measuring distance and creating models of the surrounding environment)

Three high-resolution lidar sensors are currently included for situational awareness, but these are being replaced by inexpensive automotive-grade lidars resulting in a low-cost sensor stack to enable rapid commercial scale.

Another DoorDash innovation is its new autonomous delivery platform, designed to help choreograph different types of delivery methods together at scale. The autonomous delivery platform serves as an AI dispatcher, matching each order with the optimal delivery method based on factors like speed, cost, location and experience. The platform decides in real time whether to assign a delivery to a Dasher (the company’s term for a gig driver with their own vehicle), a Dot on the road, a drone or a sidewalk robot, according to the company. The delivery company said it will gradually roll out the system to various cities.

DoorDash also introduced SmartScale, a device designed to help restaurants improve order accuracy and deliver a more reliable customer experience. Developed by DoorDash Labs, SmartScale combines precise weighing technology with intelligent predictive modeling to help ensure orders are accurate and meet weight requirements for new delivery methods like drones.

Since adopting SmartScale nationwide, Panera has seen 98% improved delivery accuracy in test cafes, a 42% reduction in guest-reported missing items, and a smoother delivery experience overall, according to DoorDash.

The company says technology will help it meet demand as it continues to expand to new geographies and supports more local businesses.

