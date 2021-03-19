Drilling Deep: What truck drivers are going to report to IRS

It was a wild year, with markets so bad at one point that truckers were protesting in Washington against “rapacious brokers” and freight rates at the end of the year that can only be described as eye-popping.

So what did that mean for what drivers earned? Todd Amen is the president of ATBS, a financial advisory firm that works mostly with owner-operators. He joins host John Kingston on the Drilling Deep podcast to talk about the numbers he’s been seeing in driver tax returns.

Kingston will also talk about a hot subject among drivers on social media: Is Joe Biden responsible for the increase in the price of diesel? His answers may make some people unhappy and some others surprised.

