Drilling Deep: What truck drivers are going to report to IRS

Also on the podcast: Did Joe Biden help boost the price of oil?

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, March 19, 2021
0 75 1 minute read

It was a wild year, with markets so bad at one point that truckers were protesting in Washington against “rapacious brokers” and freight rates at the end of the year that can only be described as eye-popping.

So what did that mean for what drivers earned? Todd Amen is the president of ATBS, a financial advisory firm that works mostly with owner-operators. He joins host John Kingston on the Drilling Deep podcast to talk about the numbers he’s been seeing in driver tax returns.

To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.

Kingston will also talk about a hot subject among drivers on social media: Is Joe Biden responsible for the increase in the price of diesel? His answers may make some people unhappy and some others surprised.

John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

