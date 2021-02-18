Drilling Deep: Getting regulation right to push ahead on autonomous vehicles

Getting the technology down for autonomous vehicles is one thing. Getting the regulation right is another.

On this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, Finch Fulton of autonomous vehicle company Locomation sits down with host John Kingston to discuss his new role with the company as vice president of policy and strategy. Fulton comes out of the Department of Transportation so he knows how to navigate its corridors, a key task for the autonomous industry.

Also on this week’s Drilling Deep, Kingston talks about the crazy market for diesel fuel and the impact its price might take as a result of the many refineries shut in Texas due to the cold snap.

