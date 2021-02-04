Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    13,918.360
    30.700
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.900
    0.100
    0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,897.350
    24.370
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.700
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.290
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.750
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.420
    0.100
    7.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.040
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.860
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.810
    0.180
    6.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
Drilling Deep: Pushing truck drivers toward front of vaccination line

Also on this week’s podcast: Diesel gains back almost all of the pandemic losses

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Thursday, February 4, 2021
0 2 1 minute read

Michael Lemke joins host John Kingston to make his case for why drivers should be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Michael Lemke is a former driver who now studies trucking and, in particular, drivers’ health from his position as a faculty member at a Houston university.

In a recently published paper, Lemke made the case that truck drivers should be much farther up the line to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. He joins Drilling Deep host John Kingston this week to lay out his case why he thinks drivers need to be a much higher priority to get a needle in their arms.

Also on the podcast, Kingston talks about how the rising diesel market is starting to come full circle and is approaching pre-pandemic levels.

