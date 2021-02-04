Drilling Deep: Pushing truck drivers toward front of vaccination line

Michael Lemke joins host John Kingston to make his case for why drivers should be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Michael Lemke is a former driver who now studies trucking and, in particular, drivers’ health from his position as a faculty member at a Houston university.

In a recently published paper, Lemke made the case that truck drivers should be much farther up the line to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. He joins Drilling Deep host John Kingston this week to lay out his case why he thinks drivers need to be a much higher priority to get a needle in their arms.

Also on the podcast, Kingston talks about how the rising diesel market is starting to come full circle and is approaching pre-pandemic levels.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: What the WorkHound feedback stream from drivers said in 2020

Drilling Deep: What 2020 meant for more efficient fuel and freight trends

Drilling Deep: C.H. Robinson’s O’Brien on the drive for retail supply chain transparency