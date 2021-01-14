Drilling Deep: C.H. Robinson’s O’Brien on the driver for retail supply chain transparency

C.H. Robinson and SAS form an “unprecedented” partnership aimed at the freer flow of information in the retail supply chain.

On this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, Chris O’Brien of C.H. Robinson joins host John Kingston to talk about CHRW’s recent announcement of a sweeping data partnership with SAS that is targeted at a freer flow of information up and down the retail supply chain.

The partnership, announced this week, was described by both companies as “unprecedented.” It is yet another step to bring more transparency from retailer to carrier and all the parts in between.

Also on Drilling Deep, Kingston discusses the 10th consecutive weekly increase in the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average retail diesel price and how two important numbers are signaling different directions for diesel markets going forward.

