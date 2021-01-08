Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
Drilling Deep PodcastPodcastTrucking

Drilling Deep: Manufacturing’s upcoming boost to trucking

Expect better times in 2021, industry observer says

John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, January 8, 2021
Parts of the manufacturing world were laggards in the strong freight market of 2020. But on this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, Jason Miller of Michigan State University discusses his bullish outlook for manufacturing in 2021 and the impact it will have on the nation’s fleets.

Also on Drilling Deep, host John Kingston talks about the red-hot diesel market that is sending prices back to where they were at the start of the pandemic. It’s part of a broad surge in prices for many commodities.

John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

