Drilling Deep: Looking back on 2020 with Scopelitis Consulting’s Osiecki

Dave Osiecki is the president of Scopelitis Transportation Consulting, a perch that allows him to see the entire sweep of everything going on in the trucking business.

He’s the guest this week on the final edition of the Drilling Deep podcast for 2020. He’ll talk about the capacity squeeze, what impact COVID-19 has had on that and his recommendations for issues to watch for in 2020.

Also on this week’s Drilling Deep, host John Kingston talks about the causes behind the significant run-up in diesel prices as the year comes to a close and what is driving it.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: Making sure cool chain works in vaccine distribution

Drilling Deep: A freight tech startup got lots of money; what did it do with it?

Drilling Deep: Tapping into the brains of a leading college to aid trucking