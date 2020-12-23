Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    14,611.090
    181.270
    1.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.930
    0.180
    0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,572.950
    197.960
    1.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.990
    0.120
    4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    0.060
    2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.960
    0.040
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.400
    0.160
    12.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.760
    0.120
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.810
    0.030
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.880
    -0.150
    -5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,611.090
    181.270
    1.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.930
    0.180
    0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,572.950
    197.960
    1.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.990
    0.120
    4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    0.060
    2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.960
    0.040
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.400
    0.160
    12.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.760
    0.120
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.810
    0.030
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.880
    -0.150
    -5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
Drilling Deep PodcastDriver issuesPodcastTrucking

Drilling Deep: Looking back on 2020 with Scopelitis Consulting’s Osiecki

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Wednesday, December 23, 2020
0 50 Less than a minute

Dave Osiecki is the president of Scopelitis Transportation Consulting, a perch that allows him to see the entire sweep of everything going on in the trucking business.

He’s the guest this week on the final edition of the Drilling Deep podcast for 2020. He’ll talk about the capacity squeeze, what impact COVID-19 has had on that and his recommendations for issues to watch for in 2020.

Also on this week’s Drilling Deep, host John Kingston talks about the causes behind the significant run-up in diesel prices as the year comes to a close and what is driving it.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: Making sure cool chain works in vaccine distribution

Drilling Deep: A freight tech startup got lots of money; what did it do with it?

Drilling Deep: Tapping into the brains of a leading college to aid trucking

Tags
John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc
Close