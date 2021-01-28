Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    14,115.390
    -122.040
    -0.9%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.440
    -0.370
    -1.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,084.970
    -127.210
    -0.9%
  • TLT.USA
    2.750
    -0.050
    -1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.290
    -0.190
    -7.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.760
    -0.310
    -10.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.040
    -0.240
    -10.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.870
    -0.030
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.630
    -0.090
    -3.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
Drilling Deep: What the WorkHound feedback stream from drivers said in 2020

Information from those behind the wheel was both positive and negative

John Kingston Follow on Twitter Thursday, January 28, 2021
When drivers get a chance to give anonymous feedback to their employers, they often use the services of WorkHound, a cell phone-based service that can send back their thoughts, good and bad.

Founder and CEO Max Farrell joined host John Kingston on the Drilling Deep podcast this week to talk about his company’s service and some of the things that drivers were saying during the notorious year of 2020. Some of it was good; some of it wasn’t so good. But they had a lot to say.

Also on this week’s podcast, Kingston discusses the government-imposed shutdown of the Keystone XL pipeline and how there’s one group of workers who might benefit from it.

