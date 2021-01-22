Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
Drilling Deep: What 2020 meant for more efficient fuel and freight trends

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, January 22, 2021
0 4 1 minute read

On this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, Mike Roeth of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency looks over the tumultuous year of 2020 and what it meant for the efficiency of trucks heading down the highway.

There were some favorable trends: wide-open highways at the start of the pandemic and lower fuel prices in the first half of the year, followed by a more return to normal traffic patterns by the end of the year and rising diesel prices.

Also on this week’s podcast, host John Kingston discusses whether the seeds for a price surge in oil are being put in the ground now because of a lack of investment in new supply.

