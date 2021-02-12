Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
Drilling Deep: Reviewing Q4 earnings; how did Werner do so well?

On podcast, Amit Mehrotra of Deutsche Bank looks over the reports for the last quarter of last year

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, February 12, 2021
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) had just about the best earnings performance of any of the truckload carriers in the fourth quarter of 2020, based on the latest numbers released in recent weeks.

On this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, host John Kingston welcomes Deutsche Bank’s Amit Mehrotra to discuss what’s going on with Werner to post those kinds of numbers. Mehrotra also takes a look at the changes and market trends hitting the LTL industry.

In addition, Kingston will talk about how the cold weather is kicking back on the red-hot diesel market.

