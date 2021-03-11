Drilling Deep: Canada’s very gentle launch of its ELD mandate

On this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, host John Kingston speaks with Scott Stofer of electronic logging device manufacturer Orbcomm about how Canada will be rolling out its ELD mandate in the next few months.

Given the amount of cross-border trade, the ELD rule in that country could have impacts on either side of the border.

Also on Drilling Deep, Kingston discusses why diesel prices, as high as they are, might actually be viewed as weak, at least by one measurement.

