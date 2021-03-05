Drilling Deep: What is trucking going to be like in 2030?

On this week’s edition of Drilling Deep, podcast host John Kingston is joined by Ben Stanley of the IBM Institute for Business Value. The institute recently completed an update on its look at the future of trucking. It’s called “Trucking 2030.” He will be sharing his long-term perspectives.

Kingston also will be talking about some numbers in the diesel market that had not been seen for more than 11 years. He’ll discuss why it matters to diesel consumers.

