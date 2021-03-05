  • ITVI.USA
    15,746.290
    -102.040
    -0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.400
    -0.130
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,704.620
    -124.760
    -0.8%
  • TLT.USA
    2.610
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.140
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.630
    0.320
    9.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.520
    0.120
    8.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.880
    0.210
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.200
    9.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.260
    0.190
    6.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
Drilling Deep: What is trucking going to be like in 2030?

Also on the podcast the continuing surge in diesel prices

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, March 5, 2021
0 73 Less than a minute

On this week’s edition of Drilling Deep, podcast host John Kingston is joined by Ben Stanley of the IBM Institute for Business Value. The institute recently completed an update on its look at the future of trucking. It’s called “Trucking 2030.” He will be sharing his long-term perspectives.

Kingston also will be talking about some numbers in the diesel market that had not been seen for more than 11 years. He’ll discuss why it matters to diesel consumers.

John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

