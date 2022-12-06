Driver safety, ideas on reducing fuel use top concerns for SMB fleets

Commercial fleet managers are very concerned about safety, they generally trust their drivers and are running out of ideas on how to save fuel.

Those are some of the high-level takeaways from a new survey of 503 decision-makers at small and midsized businesses (fewer than 1,000 employees) operating at least five commercial vehicles. The results were released Monday by Netradyne, an artificial intelligence fleet technology provider.

The survey was conducted by Atomik Research from Sept. 21 to 28. Netradyne provides safety solutions to all types of fleets, from cargo vans to over-the-road tractor-trailer fleets.

The survey found that 53% of managers are proactively thinking about safety issues in their fleet, with 44% saying safety is at the forefront all the time. And while 95% said they trust their drivers, 56% believe drivers are unintentionally engaging in risky driving behaviors.

“Poor judgment in the office can lead to reduced profits, embarrassing slip-ups, or productivity losses from rectifying mistakes. Bad decisions on the road could result in all three consequences, with the added risk of personal injuries. Drivers are any fleet’s greatest assets. Drivers’ safety must be a priority; an SMB’s productivity and profitability can hinge on the behavior and performance of those behind the wheel,” a company news release noted.

Decision-making took center stage when respondents were asked about fuel costs. Every respondent — 100% — expressed interest in technology that could reduce fuel costs, but 49% admitted they have run out of ideas on how to save fuel.





Further, 66% said financial decisions are made based on immediate fleet needs and not on strategic protection. Almost as many — 63% — said that losing even a single vehicle from their fleet would be financially devastating. Almost all — 96% — indicated concern about securing financing to expand their fleet, with 36% saying they are extremely concerned.

Netradyne asked about safety expertise and what fleets were doing to operate safer. In response, 89% of people said they considered themselves a safety expert and 51% said they coach their drivers very frequently or all the time.

However, when asked what activities they would rather be doing instead of addressing negative driving behavior, 25% said they would prefer waiting in line at the department of motor vehicles, 17% said watching paint dry and 12% said getting bitten by a spider.

Levity aside, 82% of respondents indicated a desire to have a virtual driving coach, with 58% saying they were averse to addressing negative behaviors. More than half — 55% — said they would prefer to address positive driving behaviors. Seven in 10 (69%) said they have considered imposing monetary fines to address negative behavior, with 93% willing to invest in smart technologies that could save work/time through automation.

Finally, the survey found that 85% would consider purchasing AI-based safety solutions if the cost was just over $1 per day.

