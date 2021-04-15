Driver Training & Engagement with Luma – Taking the Hire Road

Gina Anderson, chief executive officer of Luma Brighter Learning, joined DriverReach founder and CEO Jeremy Reymer on this week’s episode of Taking the Hire Road to discuss how implementing teaching technology can spark — not disrupt — engaging one-on-one conversations and teaching moments between instructors and drivers.

Luma is an instructional design and learning company that creates customized solutions through its eNugget platform, providing lessons based on ongoing research. With over 20 years of instructional experience, Luma has provided flexible online learning solutions to the trucking industry for the last seven years.

For the transportation industry, Luma works directly with carriers to customize their training and learning goals through tailored driver and employee training. One of its platforms, LumaLive, supports synchronous and asynchronous learning experiences, eliminating the need to bring users to a physical classroom or conference room for every meeting.

“A lot of times when people think of Luma,” Anderson said, “they think of online learning, but in fact, we also provide blended learning, which is a combination of online and face-to-face [presentations], and we also do synchronous [instruction], which doesn’t have to be in a physical classroom; It can be in a virtual classroom, We do all different types of modes of instruction.”

Anderson started her career as a special education teacher before taking the reins of Luma. She’s also written a resource guide for those who have a passion for teaching but don’t necessarily know how to teach: “Teaching Without A Teaching Degree: Luma Learning Lessons.”

Observing driver orientations, Anderson noticed how instruction was both instructor-led and video-based. She said the moment the lights went off and the video started playing that drivers would begin falling asleep.

“We learned from driver feedback that over 86% of the drivers don’t prefer video,” Anderson said, explaining that not everyone has the same learning preference. “If a video is to be shown, they actually prefer it to be authentic or specific to the carrier.”

“If you build content that’s authentic to your drivers — meaning that it’s applicable to them — instead of something generic, they’re going to be engaged in,” Anderson added. “Increased engagement is definitely something that our carrier [customers] want. What Luma is able to do is study what and how the drivers want to learn, so you’re able to engage them.”

Anderson said people think that utilizing technology without a human connection inhibits the ability to build a strong safety culture. Yet, she said, the opposite is true.

Anderson said one of its clients, a motor carrier safety trainer, was surprised by just how eager his drivers were to log on and do the required training.

“From my standpoint, as a learning theorist, it shouldn’t be shocking that drivers want to connect with each other,” Anderson said. “When they’re out on the road, drivers are isolated. Why wouldn’t they want to connect with each other?”

Anderson added that Luma’s accessibility allows drivers to interact with one another on an unprecedented scale. This allows truckers to share their years of experience with fellow drivers

Plus, they have a lot of knowledge they’re bringing to the table.

“A lot of times, training is delivered where an instructor just talks and tells you information. Sometimes that’s needed if you don’t know anything about the topic, but drivers are trainers, too,” Anderson said. “They have a lot of knowledge that they can add to the conversation, and they can use it to train other drivers.”

Another benefit with Luma is the ability to allow carriers to go paperless with its forms.

Anderson noted that one of Luma’s customers saved close to $10,000 on its orientation process in the first month just by going paperless with their forms and truck permits. By putting all of their permits in Luma, what once took 15-20 minutes filing paperwork for each driver can now be shared on their phone.

“[Luma] saves carriers a lot of money,” Anderson said. “In fact, when you think of going paperless, it’s not only paperless human resources forms, but accident forms, truck permits, insurance forms, and newsletters as well.”

