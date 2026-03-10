The real barrier to driverless trucks is no longer software

The future of driverless trucking lies through not software but on how to produce them at scale. That’s according to newly released research by Telemetry, a communications and research firm heavily invested in the space. FreightWaves spoke with Sam Abuelsamid, Telemetry’s vice president of market research and David Liu, CEO and co-founder of PlusAI about what this future would look like.

The Telemetry report, “Automated Trucks Should Be Built in a Factory,” argues that Level 4 automated driving systems (ADS) for heavy-duty trucks have matured past pure development. The bottleneck now sits in manufacturing and scaling. That includes things like the after-sales support networks that fleets require before they commit to buying autonomous trucks at scale.

“When you want to start to get to scale, you need a solution that is more scalable,” said Abuelsamid. “When you’re building vehicles onesie-twosie, upfitting them, the build processes tend to be a little more artisanal. You can’t necessarily guarantee that every vehicle is going to be built exactly the same way — and that’s what you need, especially for a commercial vehicle.”

Why Retrofits Can’t Scale

For nearly two decades, ADS developers relied on retrofitting existing production vehicles — what the auto industry calls “development mules.” These hand-built prototypes worked for testing, but the approach breaks down when you need consistency.