NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Drones? In my mailbox? It’s more likely than you think – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, February 8, 2021
0 110 1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by Legend Transportation, which has been establishing partnerships through outstanding customer service since 2007. Learn more at newlegendinc.com.

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking all about the rise of drone delivery and how Valqari plans on having your packages land with them.

Plus, Tesla buys $1.5 billion in bitcoin, contract rates are up 12% this year, football fans’ love of avocado drives cross-border freight demand, Amazon’s trucking incubator, Nissan’s new drive for remote work, comeback stories, and the importance of vetting carriers.

They’re joined by special guests Ryan Walsh, co-founder/CEO, Valqari; Scott Cornell, transportation lead and crime and theft specialist, Travelers; and Sea Goodwin.

Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

