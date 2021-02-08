Drones? In my mailbox? It’s more likely than you think – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking all about the rise of drone delivery and how Valqari plans on having your packages land with them.

Plus, Tesla buys $1.5 billion in bitcoin, contract rates are up 12% this year, football fans’ love of avocado drives cross-border freight demand, Amazon’s trucking incubator, Nissan’s new drive for remote work, comeback stories, and the importance of vetting carriers.

They’re joined by special guests Ryan Walsh, co-founder/CEO, Valqari; Scott Cornell, transportation lead and crime and theft specialist, Travelers; and Sea Goodwin.

