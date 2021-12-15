  • ITVI.USA
Autonomous FreightAutonomous VehiclesNewsTechnology

DSC chat: Autonomous freight hauling promises benefits for supply chain

‘Once you get used to them, self-driving trucks are going to be very boring’.

Photo of Alan Adler Alan AdlerWednesday, December 15, 2021
1 minute read
Kodiak Robotics co-founder and CEO Don Burnette spoke with FreightWaves Detroit Bureau Chief Alan Adler about the role of autonomous trucks in the domestic supply chain.

This fireside chat is a recap from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit, focusing on the role autonomous trucks will play in freight hauling.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Reaching the autonomous value equation

DETAILS:

All the uptime requirements and total-cost-of-operation metrics that apply to trucking today will be expected of autonomous trucks. Even in the early days, driverless trucks will offer advantages in safety and fuel efficiency. The gigantic value comes when a human driver is no longer part of the equation.

SPEAKER

Don Burnette, co-founder and CEO, Kodiak Robotics

BIO

Burnette is a pioneer in the autonomous vehicle industry. He has worked for more than 10 years in self-driving software development, starting as a software tech lead with the Google self-driving car project, the predecessor to Waymo. He co-founded autonomous trucking startup Otto, which was sold to Uber. Burnette co-found Kodiak Robotics in April 2018.

KEY QUOTES FROM DON BURNETTE

“Once you get used to them, self-driving trucks are going to be very boring. Other operators on the road are going to find it very easy to navigate in and around self-driving trucks.”

“Self-driving trucks are going to be reliable to the point where they are always available, they’re always there. They don’t ever take days off, and this is critical to our transportation infrastructure, more resilient to natural disasters and other crises.”

“When you look at the benefits from an asset utilization perspective, that’s when you really see that efficiency. In terms of resilience, these trucks don’t get injured, they don’t get sick, they don’t have to take time off, and that’s absolutely critical to the transportation infrastructure.”

Photo of Alan Adler

Alan Adler

Alan Adler is a Detroit-based award-winning journalist who worked for The Associated Press, the Detroit Free Press and most recently as Detroit Bureau Chief for Trucks.com. He also spent two decades in domestic and international media relations and executive communications with General Motors.

