DSC chat: Autonomous freight hauling promises benefits for supply chain

This fireside chat is a recap from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit, focusing on the role autonomous trucks will play in freight hauling.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Reaching the autonomous value equation

DETAILS:

All the uptime requirements and total-cost-of-operation metrics that apply to trucking today will be expected of autonomous trucks. Even in the early days, driverless trucks will offer advantages in safety and fuel efficiency. The gigantic value comes when a human driver is no longer part of the equation.

SPEAKER

Don Burnette, co-founder and CEO, Kodiak Robotics

BIO

Burnette is a pioneer in the autonomous vehicle industry. He has worked for more than 10 years in self-driving software development, starting as a software tech lead with the Google self-driving car project, the predecessor to Waymo. He co-founded autonomous trucking startup Otto, which was sold to Uber. Burnette co-found Kodiak Robotics in April 2018.

KEY QUOTES FROM DON BURNETTE