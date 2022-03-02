  • ITVI.USA
Loaded and RollingMediaPodcast

Dude, where’s my stuff!? Talking about tracking with Ryan Rogers

TextLocate CEO joins the show to discuss how to make tracking simpler

Thomas Wasson
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Less than a minute

In today’s episode, we talk about the challenges of tracking freight, and how we can change telephone calls into telematics updates. Our special guest is Ryan Rogers, CEO of freight location tracking startup TextLocate.

For many large carriers, communication is automated, but those fleets are in the top 1% of all registered carriers. For the rest of trucking, tracking still involves a phone call. In this episode, we look at ways to make tracking methods transparent and available to all. 

Is it possible to make this simpler? 

Find this episode of Loaded and Rolling and all FreightWavesTV shows at https://tv.freightwaves.com/Shows.

Thomas Wasson
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Less than a minute
Photo of Thomas Wasson

Thomas Wasson

Based in Chattanooga TN, Thomas is an Enterprise Trucking Carrier Expert at FreightWaves with a focus on news commentary, analysis and trucking insights. Before that, he worked at a digital trucking startup aifleet, Arrive Logistics as an Account Executive, and 5 years at U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. with an emphasis on fleet management, load planning, freight analysis, and truckload network design. He graduated from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga with a MBA in 2020 and a Bachelors of Political Science from the University of Tennessee Knoxville in 2013.

