Dude, where’s my stuff!? Talking about tracking with Ryan Rogers

In today’s episode, we talk about the challenges of tracking freight, and how we can change telephone calls into telematics updates. Our special guest is Ryan Rogers, CEO of freight location tracking startup TextLocate.

For many large carriers, communication is automated, but those fleets are in the top 1% of all registered carriers. For the rest of trucking, tracking still involves a phone call. In this episode, we look at ways to make tracking methods transparent and available to all.

Is it possible to make this simpler?

