  • ITVI.USA
    15,347.590
    14.900
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.250
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,300.460
    20.500
    0.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.650
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.060
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.410
    -0.190
    -5.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.490
    -0.070
    -4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.880
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.040
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.390
    0.050
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    122.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,347.590
    14.900
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.250
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,300.460
    20.500
    0.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.650
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.060
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.410
    -0.190
    -5.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.490
    -0.070
    -4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.880
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.040
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.390
    0.050
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    122.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
News

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star to deliver trucking-inspired country album

Proceeds of ‘Truck On’ will support St. Christopher Fund

Photo of Grace Sharkey Grace SharkeySaturday, March 20, 2021
0 15 1 minute read
John Schneider releases trucking-inspired country album on April 2. (Photo: Flickr/Kari Haley CC by 2.0)

John Schneider, the actor and musician known for his role as Bo Duke on the TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard,” will release a trucking-inspired country album, “Truck On,” on April 2.

Schnieder has already released tracks from the album called “Born at a Truck Stop,” a cover of a song by Jacob Lyda, and “Truck On,” co-written with country singer Keith Burns.  

The album will focus on life on the road and the challenges of the past year. Schneider was inspired by the resilience of the trucking industry as over-the-road drivers continued to deliver goods during COVID-19 shutdowns.

“During the pandemic, while my wife, Alicia, and I were traveling the country, we noticed more trucks on the road and at truck stops and at fuel pumps than ever before. It became obvious that our country runs on the shoulders of our truck drivers. We wanted to pay tribute to this truly unsung hero in our world,” Schneider said in an interview with Parade magazine.

Schneider has decided to give a portion of the album sales to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps over-the-road drivers and their families when they have experienced an illness or an injury that keeps them off the road.  St. Christopher helps cover expenses including rent or mortgage, utilities, vehicle payments and insurance.  

“Truck drivers put thousands if not hundreds of thousands of miles on their trucks every year,” said Schneider. “Each one of those miles represents time away from their family. It’s important to us to be involved with St. Christopher Truckers Fund because this is an organization that helps truckers provide for their families while they are away. It’s also a way for us to help those who have been helping us throughout these hard times.”

You can watch his music video for “Truck On” here.

Click here for more articles from Grace Sharkey.

Tags
Photo of Grace Sharkey Grace SharkeySaturday, March 20, 2021
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Grace Sharkey

Grace Sharkey

Grace is an entrepreneur and former supply chain executive who has held positions in sales, operations, and consulting. She is passionate about the future of the industry and how technology can improve the experience for all supply chain members. She believes supply chain is the one industry that affects every human directly, and is looking forward to creating content that mirrors that sentiment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc