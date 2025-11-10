Early season blizzard conditions slam Chicago, Midwest

An early season winter storm is impacting the Midwest today causing traffic delays and road closures.

The National Weather Service has issues winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories from Chicago down into central Indiana and northern Kentucky.

4:30am : This is currently on I-57 near Onarga,IL traveling to NW suburbs. trucks are currently clocking off the the road and we’re stuck here. No visibility, road is covered with snow and ice. Have lived in Chicago my whole life and never seen a blizzard this bad. pic.twitter.com/uABKUMxGtc — Grace Butler (@grace33butler) November 10, 2025

Lake effect snow warnings are in effect along the Interstate 90 corridor from the Ohio-Pennsylvania border into New York.

Lake effect snow totals could reach an additional 4-8 inches today along the southern shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Erie.