Early season blizzard conditions slam Chicago, Midwest

An early season winter storm is impacting the Midwest today causing traffic delays and road closures.
The National Weather Service has issues winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories from Chicago down into central Indiana and northern Kentucky.
Lake effect snow warnings are in effect along the Interstate 90 corridor from the Ohio-Pennsylvania border into New York.
Lake effect snow totals could reach an additional 4-8 inches today along the southern shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Erie.
The NWS is also forecasting temperatures down to the Gulf Coast to settle 25 to 30 degrees below normal with freeze watches and frost advisories down to the Florida panhandle.
Carriers should be extremely cautious about traveling in the affected areas today and tomorrow.
The storm will move into the central Atlantic and New England regions by Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The central and southern Appalachian mountains can expect a dusting to several inches of snow in the higher elevations, which may impact interstate mountain crossings.