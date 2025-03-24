eBook: Getting your fleet CARB-compliant

With upcoming changes to the Clean Truck Check program, CARB compliance should be top-of-mind for transportation fleets not only just in California, but across the United States. We’ve put together a comprehensive guide to help your fleet navigate the tricky terrain of CARB compliance.

What you will learn:

How to navigate California’s CARB regulations, including the Clean Truck Check program, in order to avoid costly fines and fleet downtime.

How to meet CARB’s requirements using our step-by-step breakdown.

Everything you need to know about the Clean Truck Check program, including a detailed timeline.

How telematics can simplify compliance and help fleets remain cost-effective.

How to protect your fleet’s operations while contributing to cleaner air and public health.

