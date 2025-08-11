Echo Global Logistics buys fellow 3PL FreightSaver

Echo Global Logistics announced on Monday that is has acquired 3PL peer FreightSaver.
Huntington Beach, California-based FreightSaver was founded in 2014 by Ryan Renne and Buster Schwab. Its tech platform specializes in truckload, less-than-truckload, expedited and specialized freight shipments. The company also boasts a notable managed transportation client base.
In addition to its headquarters, FreightSaver also has offices in Utah, Michigan, Ohio and Temecula, California.
Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.
“FreightSaver has built a customer-centric, tech-enabled business that complements our strengths and accelerates our ability to deliver value through managed transportation,” said Echo CEO Doug Waggoner in a news release.
Chicago-based Echo is a multimodal, technology-enabled freight broker with over 60 offices across North America. Its platform connects its 35,000 customers with over 50,000 transportation providers.
“Joining Echo is a natural next step in FreightSaver’s journey,” said FreightSaver CEO Renne. “We’ve always focused on agility, personalized service, and long-term client relationships—values we clearly share with Echo.”