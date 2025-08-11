Echo Global Logistics buys fellow 3PL FreightSaver

Echo Global Logistics announced on Monday that is has acquired 3PL peer FreightSaver.

Huntington Beach, California-based FreightSaver was founded in 2014 by Ryan Renne and Buster Schwab. Its tech platform specializes in truckload, less-than-truckload, expedited and specialized freight shipments. The company also boasts a notable managed transportation client base.

In addition to its headquarters, FreightSaver also has offices in Utah, Michigan, Ohio and Temecula, California.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.