Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
FinanceLogisticsNewsTruckingTruckload Freight

Echo Global Logistics buys fellow 3PL FreightSaver

Acquisition expands managed transportation customer book

Todd Maiden
·
Echo adds new offices through acquisition. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Echo Global Logistics acquired FreightSaver, a technology-driven 3PL company specializing in various freight shipments and managed transportation.
  • FreightSaver's customer-centric approach and tech platform complement Echo's existing strengths, enhancing its managed transportation capabilities.
  • The acquisition expands Echo's reach and client base, furthering its position in the freight brokerage market.
  • Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Echo Global Logistics announced on Monday that is has acquired 3PL peer FreightSaver.

Huntington Beach, California-based FreightSaver was founded in 2014 by Ryan Renne and Buster Schwab. Its tech platform specializes in truckload, less-than-truckload, expedited and specialized freight shipments. The company also boasts a notable managed transportation client base.

In addition to its headquarters, FreightSaver also has offices in Utah, Michigan, Ohio and Temecula, California.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

“FreightSaver has built a customer-centric, tech-enabled business that complements our strengths and accelerates our ability to deliver value through managed transportation,” said Echo CEO Doug Waggoner in a news release.

Chicago-based Echo is a multimodal, technology-enabled freight broker with over 60 offices across North America. Its platform connects its 35,000 customers with over 50,000 transportation providers.

“Joining Echo is a natural next step in FreightSaver’s journey,” said FreightSaver CEO Renne. “We’ve always focused on agility, personalized service, and long-term client relationships—values we clearly share with Echo.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.