EDI Problems SOLVED? Orderful Cuts Onboarding from Year to Weeks | FreightWaves

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EDI onboarding can take a year, costing companies millions in errors. Orderful CEO Erik Kiser explains how their AI-powered, self-service platform is disrupting this outdated model, cutting onboarding time from months to weeks – with a goal of days or even minutes. Discover how their innovative approach, backed by a $35M investment from Coke Disruptive Technologies, is eliminating manual processes, reducing chargebacks, and making business-to-business trade in logistics faster and more efficient.

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