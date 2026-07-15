EDI Problems SOLVED? Orderful Cuts Onboarding from Year to Weeks | FreightWaves

EDI onboarding can take a year, costing companies millions in errors. Orderful CEO Erik Kiser explains how their AI-powered, self-service platform is disrupting this outdated model, cutting onboarding time from months to weeks – with a goal of days or even minutes. Discover how their innovative approach, backed by a $35M investment from Coke Disruptive Technologies, is eliminating manual processes, reducing chargebacks, and making business-to-business trade in logistics faster and more efficient.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now