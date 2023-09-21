Einride threads the needle of truck electrification, scheduled charging

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit on Thursday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Threading the needle of electrification and scheduled charging

DETAILS: Swedish startup Einride is reducing the carbon footprint of its commercial trucking customers by matching charging availability with installed infrastructure and high utilization. Waiting to charge is another kind of dwell time, just as inefficient as waiting to load or unload.

KEY QUOTES FROM NIKLAS REINEDAHL

“We believe that battery-electric is one of the emerging, dominating technologies from an energy preservation perspective. When you go battery electric, it kind of points out the need for a more efficient fleet performance. You don’t want to show up at a charger and wait another two hours for another truck to charge up.”

“Even today, you have a positive business case by going electric. Basically hitting that inflection point when the utilization is big enough to offset the cost of diesel with more cost-efficient electricity compensating with the upfront investment that you’ve got to do.”





“By being a tech-native company, we can approach the market in a new way. We start by integrating freight data into our software platform. That transport data is sort of what the footprint looks like. We’re able to ingest that data into the same algorithms that we use in daily operations. We take the guesswork away from where it makes sense to put the infrastructure.”