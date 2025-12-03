Emergent Cold LatAm opens state-of-the-art cold storage hub in Guadalajara

Emergent Cold LatAm has officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art cold storage facility in the Guadalajara region, marking the company’s latest expansion and entry into a strategic new region of Mexico.
The new warehouse offers capacity for 12,000 pallet positions, enabling the storage of up to 12,000 tons of food under temperature-controlled conditions. Designed for growth, the facility is built on land with enough room to eventually double its storage capacity as demand increases.
“Guadalajara is one of the largest and most dynamic cities in Mexico, and it holds a privileged position for connecting our customers with the ports of Manzanillo and Lázaro Cárdenas,” said Juan Pablo Benítez, Managing Director of Emergent Cold LatAm in Mexico, in a news release. “We continue to grow rapidly in the country, and our investments reflect this commitment: we aim to provide modern cold chain solutions and high-quality logistics services exactly where the market needs them most.”
This inauguration follows a busy 2025 for the company. In March, Emergent Cold LatAm opened its first greenfield-built cold storage warehouse in Mexico, located in Monterrey, and earlier completed expansions of facilities in Villagrán (Guanajuato) and Apodaca. With this new Guadalajara hub, the company now operates 36 warehouses across Mexico, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of temperature-controlled food logistics in the region.
The timing aligns with macro trends reshaping Mexico’s logistics landscape. Food distributors, retailers, and pharmaceutical companies are all pushing for more resilient cold chain capabilities as demand for perishables grows and nearshoring drives new flows of temperature-sensitive goods. Guadalajara, in particular, has emerged as a hotbed for investment thanks to its proximity to Pacific ports, its strong industrial base, and its role as a distribution bridge between Central and Northern Mexico.
For shippers and producers looking to keep pace with these shifts, additional infrastructure can’t come soon enough. Capacity constraints, aging facilities, and inconsistent temperature-control standards remain persistent challenges across the country. Emergent Cold LatAm’s newest hub aims to help fill that gap with modern systems, expanded storage, and improved connectivity across key trade lanes.