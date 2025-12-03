Emergent Cold LatAm opens state-of-the-art cold storage hub in Guadalajara

Emergent Cold LatAm has officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art cold storage facility in the Guadalajara region, marking the company’s latest expansion and entry into a strategic new region of Mexico.

The new warehouse offers capacity for 12,000 pallet positions, enabling the storage of up to 12,000 tons of food under temperature-controlled conditions. Designed for growth, the facility is built on land with enough room to eventually double its storage capacity as demand increases.

“Guadalajara is one of the largest and most dynamic cities in Mexico, and it holds a privileged position for connecting our customers with the ports of Manzanillo and Lázaro Cárdenas,” said Juan Pablo Benítez, Managing Director of Emergent Cold LatAm in Mexico, in a news release. “We continue to grow rapidly in the country, and our investments reflect this commitment: we aim to provide modern cold chain solutions and high-quality logistics services exactly where the market needs them most.”

This inauguration follows a busy 2025 for the company. In March, Emergent Cold LatAm opened its first greenfield-built cold storage warehouse in Mexico, located in Monterrey, and earlier completed expansions of facilities in Villagrán (Guanajuato) and Apodaca. With this new Guadalajara hub, the company now operates 36 warehouses across Mexico, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of temperature-controlled food logistics in the region.