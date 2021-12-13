  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

End of the line for Central Freight Lines

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, December 13, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the Central Freight Lines shutdown. After 96 years the carrier has called it quits. We’ll look into what that means for its customers and we’ll share job opportunities for its displaced workers. 

John Brewer, director of distribution and logistics at CKE Restaurants Inc., is serving up fast food logistics and tells us how Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr. keeps drivers fed this holiday season. 

Brian Runnels, vice president of safety at Reliance Partners, shares his thoughts on who is going to get the good drivers available in 2022.

Keith Beckman, SVP of strategy and business development for shipper services at TriumphPay, wants to speed up your back office. 

Michael Beelar, VP of supply chain and logistics at Innovecs, explains what Ukraine means to Western supply chains. 

Ryan Pamplin, director at Taimen Transport LLC, drops in at the studio. 

Plus, Love’s delivers meal kits to military families; the Postal Service needs help with Operation Santa; investing in Lego is more lucrative than gold; and should you get your landlord a Christmas gift? 

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

