Energy Market Chaos: Unprecedented Diesel Price Spike Hits Logistics

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The latest DOE/EIA report shows diesel prices experiencing their largest weekly jump since the Iran War, adding over 55 cents per gallon in just two weeks. This unprecedented surge in diesel, now twice the price of Brent crude, highlights severe imbalances in the global energy market. John Kingston breaks down the impact on US industry, natural gas, coal, and the looming threats of hurricane season and geopolitical conflicts on an already strained supply chain.

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