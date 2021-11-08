ENERGY Transportation Group in top 2% of carriers operating sustainably

Since last Sunday, 39,000 world leaders, diplomats and climate change constituents have flocked to Glasgow, Scotland, for the COP26 climate summit. Amid the logistical hiccups of COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, nations are pledging to reduce emissions, as well as move beyond coal and deforestation. The global financial industry announced the availability of $130 trillion to finance net-zero-emissions projects for both nations and private organizations.

For many organizations, especially in the transportation industry, tracking and sharing carbon emissions is the first step toward net-zero carbon emissions. The SmartWay program, developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), offers organizations a comprehensive system for tracking fuel use and freight emissions and rewards companies that achieve significant shipping efficiencies.

Montreal-based ENERGY Transportation Group is one such company. It recently appeared on two SmartWay High Performer lists, the first of which evaluates several metrics: fuel consumption, particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions. Only 2% of SmartWay trucking fleets achieve this level of efficiency.

The second high-performer category that featured ENERGY focused solely on carbon metrics, since carbon is the leading indicator of fuel use. ENERGY’s placement on this list reveals it is in the top 10% of efficiently operating fleets in North America.

More than 7% of global greenhouse gas emissions come from the freight industry, and until significant advancements take place, such as the replacement of trucks that have internal combustion engines with trucks operating on battery power, organizations like SmartWay that help transportation companies track carbon emissions are vital in helping companies adjust their processes and mindsets.

However, sustainable companies can still achieve a traditional trajectory of growth. Recently, ENERGY Transportation Group was named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, with 198% revenue growth over the past three years, according to the recently released annual list from The Globe and Mail.



The asset-based carrier and brokerage is positioning itself as a one-stop-shop 3PL experience for shippers, offering dry van and reefer services, as well as logistics and warehousing. Earlier this year, it opened its fifth office in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with imminent plans to expand its North American footprint into Mexico.