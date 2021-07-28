Montreal-based ENERGY Transportation Group opens Chattanooga office

On Tuesday, ENERGY Transportation Group, an asset-based third-party logistics firm headquartered in Montreal, announced the opening of its brokerage division in Chattanooga, Tennessee, furthering its penetration into the North American transportation ecosystem.

“The choice to locate our newest business division in Chattanooga was a no-brainer,” said Shawn Girard, CEO of ENERGY. “Chattanooga has always held a storied place in the history of transportation across the Southeast and the vibrancy of its people and economy are hard to ignore. ENERGY’s presence there positions us perfectly to expand our reach across the North American market.”

Situating its new office in Chattanooga is a strategic move. Nearly 80% of the nation’s freight moves through Chattanooga, largely due to the convergence of three major internates: I-75, I-24 and I-59. Freight Alley, or the area in the Southeast U.S. that covers Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama, is a significant manufacturing, logistics and distribution hub.

This location will be ENERGY’s fifth, including the headquarters in Montreal and offices in Toronto and Chicago. While the company has made its initial hires, management eventually plans to expand the Chattanooga team.

The company specializes in moving dry and refrigerated cargo, as well as warehousing and cross-border shipping between Canada, Mexico and the U.S. While it owns its dry van and reefer trucks, ENERGY also leverages an extensive network of carriers in its brokerage division.

SONAR: OTRI.USA (2020/21 – Blue; 2020 – Green; 2019 – Orange)

To effectively manage the sustained high volume and tight capacity climate spurred by the pandemic, more shippers are relying on third-party logistics providers to secure capacity and streamline procurement. In turn, many 3PLs like ENERGY have experienced growth and seek to expand their footprint.

“[Third-party providers] are capacity aggregators,” said Anne Reinke, CEO of the Transportation Intermediaries Association, during FreightWaves’ recent 3PL Summit. “We have relationships with tens of thousands of carriers and simultaneously thousands of shippers, so with the spot market and capacity being as it is, brokerages have never been more valuable.”



Learn more about ENERGY at www.shipenergy.com or by connecting on LinkedIn.