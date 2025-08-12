EPA aims to keep diesel trucks on the road

The Trump administration has issued new guidance on diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) systems aimed at avoiding sudden engine shutdowns that sideline trucks and cost truckers money.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin on Tuesday announced the new guidelines, “developed in collaboration with manufacturers,” to ensure that existing diesel trucks, which use DEF to reduce nitrous oxide emissions, do not experience sudden engine failures, known as “derates,” after running out of the fluid.

Starting with model year 2027, all new diesel on-road trucks must be engineered to avoid sudden power loss and resulting derates after running out of DEF.

“We have heard loud and clear from small businesses across the United States that the current DEF derates are unacceptable,” Zeldin said.