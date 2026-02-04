Geotab study finds EV batteries remain robust despite rise in fast charging

Geotab has released updated findings from its third major study on EV battery degradation. The analysis draws on more than 22,700 electric vehicles across 21 makes and models, spanning several years of aggregated telematics information. The verdict: modern batteries remain robust, but charging behavior has emerged as the dominant factor in how quickly they age.

The study focuses on state of health (SOH), which measures a battery’s current capacity compared to its original capacity, and reveals that while the average degradation rate has returned to 2.3% per year, batteries remain durable enough to support extended vehicle lifecycles.

“Because we are in a unique position tracking EV data globally, we can aggregate findings to provide insights on overarching trends that help the industry answer critical questions about battery longevity and ROI,” Charlotte Argue of Geotab said in an interview with FreightWaves.

The research addresses one of the most pressing concerns in EV adoption: uncertainty about battery lifespan. Because the battery represents the most expensive component in an electric vehicle, understanding its degradation patterns is key. The battery itself directly affects return on investment and total cost of ownership calculations for fleets considering electrification.