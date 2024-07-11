Ex-Slync CEO Chris Kirchner sentenced to 20 years in prison

Ex-Slync CEO Chris Kirchner was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District in Fort Worth, Texas.

In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Mark T. Pittman also ordered Kirchner, 36, of Westlake, Texas, to pay over $65.4 million in restituion and recommended to the Bureau of Prisons that Kirchner be able to participate in its Inmate Financial Responsibility Program. The judge also seeks to have Kirchner be incarcerated at a facility near the Dallas, Fort Worth area, if possible.

Once released from prison, he will serve three years of supervised release.

What happened?

Kirchner has remained in custody since a jury found him guilty of four counts of wire fraud and seven counts of money laundering following a four-day trial in January. Pittman denied his motion seeking bail until sentencing. Kirchner was facing a maximum prison sentence of 150 years.



