  • ITVI.USA
    16,061.110
    44.450
    0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.819
    -0.018
    -0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.190
    0.020
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,064.650
    50.940
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Explosive Logistics: Astronaut evac before the boom with NASA

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, August 27, 2021
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to NASA’s David Bush and Michelle Lamoia about their Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles and how the logistics behind launch safety work.

BITCADET’s Dusty Dean shares innovations that US manufacturers are making to be more competitive and deliver a superior experience for their customers.

Dray Depot’s Brian Rice outlines the challenges shippers and carriers are facing in the drayage market. 

Plus, ports of Los Angeles / Long Beach set new record for ships at anchor; shippers start taking freight recovery into their own hands; warehouse capacity crunch; Flamin’ Hot MTN DEW and more.

Friday, August 27, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

