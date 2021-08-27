Explosive Logistics: Astronaut evac before the boom with NASA

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to NASA’s David Bush and Michelle Lamoia about their Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles and how the logistics behind launch safety work.

BITCADET’s Dusty Dean shares innovations that US manufacturers are making to be more competitive and deliver a superior experience for their customers.

Dray Depot’s Brian Rice outlines the challenges shippers and carriers are facing in the drayage market.

Plus, ports of Los Angeles / Long Beach set new record for ships at anchor; shippers start taking freight recovery into their own hands; warehouse capacity crunch; Flamin’ Hot MTN DEW and more.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts