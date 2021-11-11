F3 chat: Unlocking efficiencies using technology

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Maximize efficiencies by utilizing technology.

DETAILS: Melissa Forman, chief strategy officer at TriumphPay, and Erin Van Zeeland discuss the importance of embracing technology to maximize efficiencies that keep freight moving.

SPEAKER: Van Zeeland is the group senior vice president and general manager of logistics services at Schneider National.

BIO: Van Zeeland is responsible for all aspects of the company’s logistics service offerings, including transportation and supply chain management, transloading and distribution, warehousing and port dray. She has 27 years of experience in operations and transportation logistics.

KEY QUOTES FROM VAN ZEELAND:

“We’re doing everything that we can to eradicate manual processes and paper because it is completely inefficient, so we’re finding ways to meet the carrier exactly where they’re at … because we don’t want them to get left behind if their technology is not on par with what’s available today.”

“It should be touchless from beginning to end and allow the carrier and the driver to do what they do best, which is safely move freight.”

“They [truck drivers] can’t afford to not be moving in this economy, and we want to keep them loaded with Schneider freight.”

