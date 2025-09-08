FAA fines firms for unsafe lithium-ion battery shipments on cargo jets

The Federal Aviation Administration last week issued fines to three companies for alleged violations of hazardous material regulations after shipping lithium-ion batteries on FedEx and UPS cargo aircraft. In two of the incidents, a package of batteries caught on fire.

Lithium-ion batteries pose chemical and electrical hazards during transport — especially if they are damaged, improperly packaged, or short-circuited.

Regulations from the U.S. Department of Transportation, International Air Transport Association (IATA), and major carriers like FedEx and UPSclassify lithium batteries as Class 9 dangerous goods and enforce strict packaging and labeling requirements.

The FAA slapped Mobile Sentrix, based in Manassas, Virginia, with a $170,000 civil penalty for tendering undeclared and improperly packaged shipments of mobile phone lithium-ion batteries to FedEx on four occasions last year, including one incident in which a small fire occurred and three batteries melted together.