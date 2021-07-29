  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves Insiders PodcastNews

Faith in trucking with Rollin B LLC CEO Ingrid Brown

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, July 29, 2021
1 minute read

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with veteran trucker and Rollin B LLC CEO Ingrid Brown.

Ingrid has dedicated her career toward CMV Safety and safety of the General motoring public working directly with FMCSA and advocate associations. 

She’s overcome both cancer and the odds and emerged as leading voice for the trucking community.

As a driver she has been through all 48 states. After 41 years in the cab she stepped out of her truck full-time and joined Fleenor Bros, Carthage, MO as an Operations Manager.

Her motto is, “Always know that, within every Professional Driver there is so much more than “Just a driver”

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, July 29, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, and FreightWaves Insiders podcasts.

