Faith in trucking with Rollin B LLC CEO Ingrid Brown

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with veteran trucker and Rollin B LLC CEO Ingrid Brown.

Ingrid has dedicated her career toward CMV Safety and safety of the General motoring public working directly with FMCSA and advocate associations.

She’s overcome both cancer and the odds and emerged as leading voice for the trucking community.

As a driver she has been through all 48 states. After 41 years in the cab she stepped out of her truck full-time and joined Fleenor Bros, Carthage, MO as an Operations Manager.

Her motto is, “Always know that, within every Professional Driver there is so much more than “Just a driver”

