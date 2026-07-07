Fake IDs are Everywhere! How AI Makes Fraud Scarily Easy | Intellicheck CEO

Identity theft isn’t just a personal problem; it’s a massive threat to the logistics and supply chain industries. Bryan Lewis, CEO of Intellicheck, reveals how easy it is for criminals to create sophisticated fake IDs, leading to billions in cargo theft and other financial fraud. Discover the cutting-edge technology that can verify identities in milliseconds, protecting your business from increasingly elaborate scams.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now