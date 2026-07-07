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Fake IDs are Everywhere! How AI Makes Fraud Scarily Easy | Intellicheck CEO

FreightWaves Staff
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Identity theft isn’t just a personal problem; it’s a massive threat to the logistics and supply chain industries. Bryan Lewis, CEO of Intellicheck, reveals how easy it is for criminals to create sophisticated fake IDs, leading to billions in cargo theft and other financial fraud. Discover the cutting-edge technology that can verify identities in milliseconds, protecting your business from increasingly elaborate scams.

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FreightWaves Staff