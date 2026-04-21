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Fastfrate acquires international freight forwarder

Canadian transportation provider completes acquisition of Omnitrans

Todd Maiden
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Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Toronto-based Fastfrate Group announced that it has completed its acquisition of freight forwarding and customs brokerage firm Omnitrans, Inc.

Fastfrate is one of Canada’s largest privately held transportation and logistics providers, operating 46 locations across North America. It provides intermodal, trucking, drayage and parcel delivery services.

The deal expands Fastfrate’s service offering to include 230 global trade lanes, helping customers move freight between Asia and North America. The company now offers end-to-end transportation and logistics services from international origin to final-mile delivery.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

Headquartered in Montreal, Omnitrans is a licensed Canadian and U.S. customs broker with offices in China. The deal includes its subsidiaries—Metro Customs Brokers and Omnitrans China.

Omnitrans will continue to operate under current leadership as a standalone unit of Fastfrate.

Scotiabank acted as lead financial adviser to Fastfrate. Stifel Canada was the exclusive financial adviser to Omnitrans.

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Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.