Fastfrate acquires international freight forwarder

Toronto-based Fastfrate Group announced that it has completed its acquisition of freight forwarding and customs brokerage firm Omnitrans, Inc.
Fastfrate is one of Canada’s largest privately held transportation and logistics providers, operating 46 locations across North America. It provides intermodal, trucking, drayage and parcel delivery services.
The deal expands Fastfrate’s service offering to include 230 global trade lanes, helping customers move freight between Asia and North America. The company now offers end-to-end transportation and logistics services from international origin to final-mile delivery.
Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.
Headquartered in Montreal, Omnitrans is a licensed Canadian and U.S. customs broker with offices in China. The deal includes its subsidiaries—Metro Customs Brokers and Omnitrans China.
Omnitrans will continue to operate under current leadership as a standalone unit of Fastfrate.
Scotiabank acted as lead financial adviser to Fastfrate. Stifel Canada was the exclusive financial adviser to Omnitrans.
Freight Fraud Symposium
Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
Future of Rail Symposium
Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.
Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH Register Now
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL Register Now
Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now