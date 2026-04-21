Fastfrate acquires international freight forwarder

Toronto-based Fastfrate Group announced that it has completed its acquisition of freight forwarding and customs brokerage firm Omnitrans, Inc.

Fastfrate is one of Canada’s largest privately held transportation and logistics providers, operating 46 locations across North America. It provides intermodal, trucking, drayage and parcel delivery services.

The deal expands Fastfrate’s service offering to include 230 global trade lanes, helping customers move freight between Asia and North America. The company now offers end-to-end transportation and logistics services from international origin to final-mile delivery.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.