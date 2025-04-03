FedEx 757 accident prompts NTSB call for door latch inspections

The National Transportation Safety Board has issued new safety recommendations to Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration regarding evacuation slides on certain aircraft types.

The recommendations stem from an ongoing investigation into an emergency landing, involving a FedEx Boeing 757-200 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

On Oct. 4, 2023, FedEx flight 1376 experienced a hydraulic system failure shortly after takeoff from Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport. The flight crew attempted an emergency gear-up landing, during which the aircraft sustained substantial damage.

When evacuating, the crew encountered issues with both the left (L1) and right (R1) doors. The L1 door would not fully open due to an incorrectly routed deployment strap, while the R1 door was difficult to open because its slide pack jammed.



